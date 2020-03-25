Sen. Koko Pimentel tests positive of COVID-19

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 25 March) – Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III was tested positive of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is now on self-quarantine.

His close aide Omeng Maglangit said Pimentel went on quarantine after his swab tests was tested positive for COVID 19.

In his statement to mintfo, a Manila-based news website, Pimentel said the test swab was taken last March 20.

“I was informed late last night March 24, 2020 that I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” Pimentel said.

“I have quarantined myself upon the doctor’s advice and consistent with the protocol. I feel I am, with God’s help, on the way to recovery,” he added.

Maglangit said the senator was complaining of a slight fever and sore throat when he decided to be tested.

He said they do not know from whom Senator Pimentel had contracted the virus.

Pimentel is the second senator from Mindanao who have contracted the virus.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri was also tested positive of the COVID-19 last March 16.

Zubiri is now undergoing self-quarantine in an undisclosed place. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

