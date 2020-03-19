South Cotabato to implement 14-day total lockdown vs Covid-19

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 19 March) – Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. announced Thursday afternoon the implementation of a 14-day total lockdown in the whole province of South Cotabato starting 12:01 on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

During the meeting on Thursday afternoon of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) headed by Tamayo, the body decided to suspend all kinds of mass transportation, all forms of gambling and the closure of all tourist places and destinations in the entire province.

Malls will be opened but strictly its grocery and food sections only.

Medical workers will be provided with transportation.

Yellow Bus Line has pledged to provide at least two of its units to ferry medical workers.

All food products are allowed to be transported in and out of the province provided they have proper permits.

Tamayo has yet to issue the Executive Order regarding the implementation of the total lockdown, which aims to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 in the province.

To date, there are at least 1668 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM), and 15 Persons Under Investigation (PUI) in the province. (Bong S. Sarmiento/MindaNews)

