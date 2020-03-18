Traders, transport operators in Agusan Sur engaged in overpricing will be arrested – governor

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 18 Mar) – Gov. Santiago Cane Jr. has warned erring businessmen and public transport operators not to take advantage of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis by raising prices of basic commodities and transportation fares.

Cane issued this warning amid complaints reaching his office that some unscrupulous traders, jeepney and Multicab drivers are overpricing their goods and services to consumers and riding public.

“In this time that we are facing this crisis, all prices of basic commodities and fare tariff are frozen,” the governor said in his social media post.

He cautioned that those who will violate the directive will face immediate closure and cancellation of their business permits while licenses of erring drivers will be cancelled if not face imprisonment.

Cane reminded violators of the directive as part of the guidelines of Executive Order 13-20 series of 2020 placing the province under community quarantine will be arrested by the police.

The EO, which took effect midnight of Tuesday, was part of the province’s measures to help avert the local transmission of COVID-19.

He said all passenger buses from the cities of Davao, Butuan, Bislig and Tandag are no longer allowed to pass through the province to pick up passengers. Only local public transportation vehicles are allowed to travel within the province’s boundaries. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)

