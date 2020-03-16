Valencia City placed under ‘community quarantine’

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 16 March) – The local government of Valencia has placed the city under “community quarantine” from 6 p.m. of March 16 to March 29, restricting the movement of residents as well as outsiders to protect the area from the spread of the dreaded novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

City Mayor Azucena Huervas on Friday issued Executive Order 2020-19, enumerating the measures to be imposed during the 13-day quarantine.

The EO directed residents “to stay at home, observe proper hygiene and cooperate with government authorities.”

It said the “movement of residents shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and reporting for work.”

It added that entry to and exit from the city shall be restricted except for “health workers, authorized government officials, those traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons, persons transiting to airports/seaports for essential or authorized travel, persons providing basic services and public utilities, labor and workforce.”

Persons entering the city are required to present valid IDs, contact numbers, travel history and will be checked for symptoms of the disease.

But the movement of cargoes and goods “shall remain unhampered subject to screening of drivers/workers.”

Quarantine personnel from the police and city task force will be stationed at border points to implement the measures.

Valencia borders Malaybalay on the north and Maramag town, Bukidnon’s gateway to Davao City, on the south.

Business establishments, except resorts, swimming pools, recreation facilities, movie houses, cockpit arenas, karaoke/videoke bars, beerhouses and other entertainment venues, were allowed to remain open during the quarantine.

Classes in all levels were ordered suspended for the same period.

Unaccompanied students loitering in malls or crowded areas during school hours will be sent home, and a curfew for unaccompanied minors will be observed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., the EO said.

The order prohibited the holding of concerts, sports events, fiesta celebrations and other mass gatherings.

It also urged religious leaders to suspend weekly church service.

The local government of Malaybalay has not imposed a community quarantine, but City Mayor Florencio Flores Jr. on Friday issued EO 2020-79 suspending classes in all levels from March 16 to 28.

Flores also ordered the temporary closure of the city’s favorite tourist sites such as the Eagle’s Lodge in Barangay Dalwangan, Mount Capistrano in Barangay Simaya, Two Trees Ridge and Basakan District.

At the same time, the EO prohibited business establishments from increasing the prices of alcohol, hand sanitizers, body thermometers and other items necessary to combat the spread of Covid-19.

