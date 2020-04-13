13 of 16 COVID-19 patients recover in Soccsksargen

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 27 April) — Most of the patients who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Soccsksargen have recovered, the Department of Health – Soccsksargen COVID-19 tracker showed.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 13 of the 16 confirmed COVID-19 patients have recovered in the region of at least 4.5 million people, it said.

Only one patient who tested positive for COVID-19, PH 600 from Sultan Kudarat province, died so far in Soccsksargen, also known as Region 12.

On the other hand, of the 333 suspected COVID-19 cases, 85 have been discharged, 35 are still admitted, 193 are under home quarantine and 20 have died, DOH-Soccsksargen reported.

There were 24 deaths reported in the region so far. But only one patient was found positive for COVID-19 (PH 600), 18 were tested negative of the virus, two results are still pending while the three others were not tested.

Soccksargen straddles the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

Only Sarangani has no confirmed COVID-19 case so far. It has 23 suspected COVID-19 cases (four admitted, six discharged and 13 out patients), the lowest in the region.

Cotabato City, which voted inclusion to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, is still considered under the jurisdiction of DOH-Soccsksargen since it has yet to be formally turned over to the BARMM.

All of the six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cotabato City have already recovered.

