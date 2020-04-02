2 Covid-19 patients recover in Marawi

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 3 April) – Two patients who tested positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and confined at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City have fully recovered from the illness.

Zia Alonto Adiong, Parliament Member of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said the two patients were already discharged according to the report from the hospital released Wednesday evening.

Adiong said the report also disclosed that persons under monitoring in Lanao del Sur have decreased from 2,166 to 762 after they have completed the 14 day home quarantine while the persons under investigation have reduced from 30 to 10.

He added that relief goods were given to Maranaws who are under home quarantine in various towns, including those who were displaced during the Marawi siege and currently staying in Lanao del Norte.

In an advisory, BARMM Parliament Member and Health Minister Dr. Saffrullah M. Dipatuan said Lanao del Sur has six confirmed Covid-19 cases three of whom died.

But he added that the province and Marawi have no local transmission “due to strict implementation of enhanced community quarantine.”

In Matungao, Lanao del Norte, 120 families displaced by the Marawi siege received 25 kilos of NFA rice each on Thursday April 2 through the Office of the Presidential Adviser On the Peace Process, Task Force Bangon Marawi, 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion and 12th Battalion of the Civil Military Operations Regiment.

James Ali Abdul, area manager OPAPP Northern Mindanao said OPAPP Chair Carlito Galvez Jr. has assured of sustained support from government for the internally displaced persons in relation to the Covid-19 crisis.

Sahara Cabilangan Mambuay of Wawalayan, Marinaut Marawi said they need additional groceries, hygiene kits and potable water. She said they buy water at P5 per gallon and pay P70 for the hauling from the town proper.

She also lamented the congestion inside their temporary shelter at Bakwit Village. “We have 10 children, the others are sleeping on the floor. Five relatives are living with us. Others are sleeping on the floor,” she said in Filipino.

Matungao Vice Mayor Jabber Azis said the town’s water project, which would have benefited the IDPs too, has been hampered by the non-delivery of pumps and other accessories due to the lockdown.

TFBM field manager Felix Castro Jr. said he has asked the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to assist the Bakwit Village in getting access to potable water supply. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

