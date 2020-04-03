3 NPAs yield for fear of dying of hunger due to COVID-19 crisis

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 28 April) – Three alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to the Philippine Army in Columbio, Sultan Kudarat for fears they might perish in the mountains for lack of food as everyone is in quarantine because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A certain Alex, 47, his 19-year-old daughter Pia, and another 16-year-old girl voluntarily yielded to an Army detachment in Poblacion, Columbio on Monday, the military said.

They were later turned over to the main headquarters of the Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion in Makilala town in North Cotabato.

The rebels were residents of Barangay Kanibong, Tulunan, an area highly influenced by the NPA guerillas, based on the reports of the Army’s intelligence unit.

They told the Army the NPA Front 72 where they allegedly belong has failed to provide them with food and other things they need while they were fighting in the mountains of Sultan Kudarat.

They also said they had difficult time asking for food from the residents in the area as everyone was placed under strict quarantine due to threats of COVID-19.

For fears they might expire while in the mountains, they decided to submit to authorities.

The rebels are now undergoing custodial debriefing and tactical interrogation. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

