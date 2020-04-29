392,000 bags of Vietnam rice arrive in Iligan port

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 29 April) – Some 392,000 bags of Vietnam rice aboard two cargo vessels arrived at the port here almost simultaneously, first on Tuesday and then Wednesday.

Medardo Sosobrado Jr., acting manager of the Philippine Ports Authority in Iligan, told MindaNews Wednesday the first vessel, MV Hai Ha 58, arrived 7:29 a.m. Tuesday and started unloading the rice cargo at 1 p.m., after a five-hour cargo compartment cooling, for Soda Enterprises as consignee.

He said part of the cargo will go to local government units, through Soda, in Northern Mindanao who purchased bulk for distribution to residents who are forced to stay at home because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Dr. Andrew Marcella, of the Bureau of Quarantine, boarded the two vessels and checked the health conditions of the crew before they were allowed to dock, Sosobrado said.

The MV Hai Ha 58 contained 152,000 bags of Princess Bea rice at 25 kilos per bag, or a total of 3,800 metric tons.

The second vessel, MV Viethaisun, arrived at 7 a.m. Wednesday containing 240,000 25-kilo bags, or 6,000 metric tons.

Both vessels are still unloading their cargo as of press time. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments