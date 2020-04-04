4 puroks in Davao City on lockdown due to COVID-19

By
Antonio L. Colina IV
-
DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 April) – Mayor Sara Duterte placed three puroks in Barangay 23-C and one purok in Barangay 21-C on lockdown on Tuesday after health authorities confirmed that residents from these areas tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Task Force Davao personnel conduct maritime patrol along the shorelines of Barangay 23-C in connection with the lockdown of Purok 3, Purok 4, and Purok 7, known COVID-19 hot spots in Davao City. Also on lockdown is Purok 9 of Barangay 21-C. The 24/7 patrol coverage is provided by the Philippine Coast Guard Davao, Philippine Navy, Maritime Police and TF Davao. Photo courtesy of Task Force Davao

In a statement, Duterte said the Davao City COVID-19 TF has initiated a lockdown of Purok 3, 4, and 7 of Barangay 23-C and Purok 9 of Barangay 21-C “to preempt a possible massive spread of the infection” in these areas due to confirmed positive cases.

The local government advised the public to avoid Barangay 21-C and Barangay 23-C.

Meanwhile, Duterte said 56 individuals from Barangay 23-C were brought to the persons under investigation (PUI) center for quarantine.

Department of Health-Davao recorded five new confirmed cases, which brought the total to 113 in the Davao Region.

The agency also recorded 59 recoveries. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Barangays 21-C and 23-C, Davao City. Map courtesy of Google
