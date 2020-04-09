47 construction workers quarantined in Lanao Norte

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

LINAMON, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 9 April) – Forty-seven of 49 construction workers from Bubong Ramain in Lanao del Sur were placed under a 14-day quarantine starting Wednesday, Bernie Baguio, chief of the Mayor Anti-Crime Group told MindaNews in a phone interview Thursday.

Baguio said the workers arrived onboard two dump trucks and were flagged down at a checkpoint Wednesday noon in Barangay Robocon, Linamon where their body temperatures were taken.

They also underwent a physical checkup with the supervision of municipal health officer Dr. Gemma Deaño.

Mayor Randy Macapil said the 47 workers placed under quarantine are all residents of this town.

They were brought to the Linamon National High School, which serves as an isolation and quarantine facility for persons under monitoring for the virus. Macapil said.

“The two others were sent to Iligan City where they reside,” he said.

The mayor said all PUMs will receive food assistance during the quarantine period.

He added that 10 of the PUMs allegedly tested positive for illegal drugs.

Linamon, which has been placed under an enhanced community quarantine. has not recorded a confirmed case of Covid-19 infection. (Richel Umel/MindaNews)

