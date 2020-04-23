After April 26, it’s modified community quarantine in Davao

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 April) — The city government will implement a modified community quarantine (MCQ) in place of the 22-day enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) which ends at on April 26, Mayor Sara Duterte said during a live interview over Davao City Disaster Radio on Thursday.

Duterte said local health authorities agreed on the MCQ with stricter guidelines instead of extending the ECQ to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

She said she will issue on Friday the executive order on the MCQ the draft plan for which is still being completed.

Under the new quarantine setup, the mayor said the suspension of jeepneys and other public transport would be lifted.

“The difference with our mass transport is that, we can expect fewer vehicles on the streets compared to the normal number of vehicles that we see on the streets,” she said.

“The offices can go back to work subject to limitations on the physical distancing and they should operate on a skeletal workforce, shortened work hours, and shortened work week,” she said.

Department of Health-Davao reported a total of 114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region. Of this number, 98 came from Davao City, nine from Davao del Norte, two from Davao del Sur, two from Davao de Oro, and three from Davao Oriental. Davao Occidental has reported zero case.

Duterte said that under MCQ mass gatherings, including religious ceremonies and meetings, are still prohibited, and residents are advised to wear face masks in public places. The imposition of food and medicine pass and district clustering will remain.

The mayor placed on lockdown Purok 8 in Barangay 21-C, Purok 3,4, and 7 in Barangay 23-C, and some areas in Barangay Leon Garcia in Agdao District and Daliao in Toril District to prevent the transmission of the virus in these densely populated areas. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

