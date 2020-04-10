Another COVID-19 case  in NorthCot also attended the Matina Gallera derby

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 10 April) — Another person from North Cotabato who attended the Araw ng Dabaw six-cock derby in Davao City’s New Davao Matina Gallera last month has tested positive for Covid-19, Mayor Joseph Evangelista announced.

The derby has been pinpointed as a source of COVID-19 infection not only in Davao City but also in other parts of Mindanao. (see other story)

Evangelista said PH3989 is a 48-year old male from Kidapawan City who traveled to Davao City for the week-long derby, along with 30 others.

He is the second cockfighting aficionado who went to the derby and tested positive of COVID-19. The first case was reported on Monday, a 45-year-old male who was tested on March 21 but results came out only on April 6, Dr. Philbert Malaluan, manager of the Emergency Operations Center of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force, said.

The 45-year old male is North Cotabato’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. Malaluan said on April 6 that he was in a stable condition.

PH3989, the mayor said, is now asymptomatic but has to be placed inside the city’s isolation facility along with members of his family for strict surveillance and monitoring.

“Isa siya sa dalawang persons under investigation natin na galing ng Matina Gallera. Asymptomatic ang dalawa including their immediate family members. But we need not be complacent,” the mayor said in a text message.

Results of the laboratory test of PH3989 came out on Thursday, April 9.

A fellow derby-goer was also placed inside the PUI isolation facility although he has not manifested any flu-like symptoms. His lab test results have yet to be released by the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City, the sub-national laboratory for COVID-19 testing in Mindanao.

With the addition of PH3989, the province of North Cotabato now has three confirmed COVID-19 cases. The second case is a 29-year old female nurse who works in the city but traveled to visit her husband in Abu Dhabi, via Singapore and Davao City.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen Region is now at 16. (Malu Cadelina-Manar/ MindaNews)

