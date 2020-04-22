At least 43 COVID-19 cases in Mindanao traced to Davao’s 6-cock derby

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 April) – At least 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mindanao have been traced to attendance at the “Araw ng Davao celebration six-cock derby” at the New Davao Matina Gallera last month or exposure to those who were at the derby, including three cases in Cotabato City, records from the regional offices of the Department of Health in Mindanao, Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and local government units show.

Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi told MindaNews that three of the city’s six COVID-19 positives trace their history to the Davao derby, bringing the total number of cases outside Davao City with links to the derby at 22.

Earlier, eight confirmed cases linked to the Davao derby were reported in Davao del Norte (six who went to the derby and two household members of those who went to the derby), two in North Cotabato two in Davao del Sur, and one each in Lanao del Norte, South Cotabato, General Santos, Davao de Oro, Maguindanao, Bukidnon and Butuan – all of them with case histories of attendance at the Davao derby.

Mayor Sayadi told.MindaNews that two attended the derby while one is the wife of someone who went to the derby.

Dr. Meyasser Patadon, Cotabato City Health Officer, told MindaNews that Cases 4 and 6 went to the derby in Davao while Case 5 is the wife of a person (not Case 4 or 6) who was at the derby in Davao.

Three cases

According to records Patadon sent to Mindanews, CC-04 is 46 years old, married, a resident of Rosary Heights 13 with history of travel to Davao City from March 7 to 14 and attendance at the derby. He was admitted at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center on March 23, confirmed positive on March 26 and discharged on April 2. He is in stable condition, “fully recovered with one negative test result” on April 15.

CC-05 is 49, female, married, a resident of Rosary Heights 10 with history of travel to Davao City on February 14 and had “close contact with husband from Davao City last March 14.” Patadon told MindaNews that CC-05’s husband attended the derby in Davao. The wife was admitted on March 26 and confirmed positive on March 28. She is in stable condition and was discharged from the hospital on April 9. Result of the COVID-19 test taken on April 19 is “still pending.”

CC-06 is 58, male, married, a resident of Rosary Heights 12 with history of travel to Davao City on March 10 to 13 and attendance at the derby at the Matina Gallera. CC-06 is “in stable condition, never admitted to a medical facility.” He was confirmed positive on April 1. The result of his COVID-19 test on April 19 is “still pending.”

Patadon said Cotabato City also tracked down people who were in close contact with Cases 4, 5 and 6: 19 for CC-04, 35 for CC-05 and 21 for CC-06.

Inside Davao City

The number of confirmed cases in Mindanao had reached 163 as of April 21. Of this number, 113 are in the Davao region, 16 in Region 12 (Soccsksargen), 12 in Zamboanga Peninsula, 11 in Northern Mindanao, nine in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and two in Caraga region.

In its press release on April 18, when the total regional count was still 99, the DOH-Davao reported that 32 cases in the region were linked to the derby: 26 “had exposure at Matina Gallera” and six “were exposed to confirmed cases who went to Matina Gallera.”

There are 19 others “exposed to suspected COVID-19 patients” but DOH-Davao has yet to explain what this means and if the “suspected COVID-19 patients” include those who went to the derby or had close contact with those who were at the derby. Eighteen had history of travel from Manila, eight from other places and five “have no known exposure.”

Of 16 deaths as of April 18, all of them in Davao City, six “had been to Matina Gallera,” eight were “exposed to suspected cases,” one had a history of travel from Manila and the other from Singapore.

The DOH-Davao did not provide a breakdown of the 32 cases in the region that it said are linked to the derby as of April 18. It has not also released the case histories of COVID-19 positives except for Cases 1 to 6.The histories of Cases 7 and 8 were given by Mati Mayor Michelle Rabat.The case histories of 9 to 113 have yet to be released.

Mindanao’s COVID-19 positives as of April 21: 163 cases, 97 in Davao CIty

But MindaNews had earlier checked with the local government units in the neighboring areas in the region and found 11 cases with histories of exposure to the Matina Gallera or had close contact with persons who went to the derby: eight in Davao del Norte, two in Davao del Sur and one in Davao de Oro.

Thirty-two less 11 leaves at least 21 cases in Davao City linked to the derby as of April 18 when the regional total was still 99 and Davao City’s total was 83.

By April 21, however, the total regional count had reached 113 and Davao City’s at 97.

At least 21 cases in Davao City and 22 outside Davao City add up to at least 43 cases in Mindanao linked to the Davao derby.

This number represents only the reported cases in MIndanao.

The six-cock derby attracted thousands from Mindanao, Luzon and the Visayas vying for the 26 million peso prize pot, 17 million of that for the champion. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

