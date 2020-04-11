BARMM Minister donates sacks of calamansi as additional food aid

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 11 April) – Minister Eduard Guerra of the Public Works and Highways of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has donated 91 sacks of Vitamin C-rich calamansi from his farm as additional food aid, to help boost the immunity of the recipient constituents in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“This our substitute for commercial vitamin C to boost the immunity of our constituents,” said Local Governments Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, concurrent BARMM spokesperson.

The price of calamansi in the market before the community quarantine was imposed was 20 pesos per kilo. Since then, calamansi has been sold at one to two pesos per piece in the market.

Vitamin-C supplements are not available in drug stores in the city due to high demand.

Several pieces of calamansi were to be included in the food packs of the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action Response Incidence (READi) that will be distributed in Maguindanao, Cotabato City and BARMM areas in North Cotabato.

Bangsamoro READi also fast-tracked the release of relief goods, personal protection equipment (PPE’s) and medical supplies for distribution to the island provinces of Sulu, Basilan and Tawi, with the help of the Western Mindanao Command and Philippine Navy.

Aside from sending PPE’s and medical supplies, the region is completing also the relief assistance for distribution to several barangays in Carmen and Pikit in North Cotabato province which are now part of the Bangsamoro region.

Other teams are attending to relief operation and PPEs in Lanao Del Sur.

In Maguindanao province, some 200,000 food packs have been prepared for are set to be distributed to different communities of the province.

A ceremonial relief distribution and release of Barangay Rescue vehicles was simultaneously conducted today, coinciding with the birthday of Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu at the capitol in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)

