Bukidnon’s COVID-19 case who attended Davao derby is “recovering well”

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 23 April) — Bukidnon’s first COVID-19 case, a village official in Valencia City who attended the Davao derby last month is recovering and is now awaiting laboratory results to determine if he has tested negative.

Dr. Joselito Retuya, chief epidemiologist at the Cagayan de Oro City Health Office said the patient, an official of Barangay Lumbayao in Valencia, is “recovering well.”

“He is still under home quarantine in his village but he is well,” Retuya told reporters here.

Valencia City Mayor Azucena Huervas had earlier said the patient got infected when he went to the Araw ng Dabaw 6-cock derby at the New Davao Matina Gallera in Davao City last month.

After the barangay official tested positive, Huervas immediately ordered the police to lock down Barangay Lumbayao, a hinterland village.

Huervas also ordered the implementation of strict quarantine measures like mandatory wearing of face masks and “no ankas” (no backriders) policy among motorcycle riders for the entire Valencia City.

Last Wednesday, Valencia City police chief Colonel Surki Sereñas said police arrested the personal driver of the Lumbayao barangay official after he allegedly tried to escape the village.

Sereñes said the driver, who was supposed to be on home quarantine also for being in close contact with his boss, was driving a Navarra pickup when policemen and health workers flagged him at a checkpoint outside Barangay Lumbayao.

“At first the driver told the police and health workers there was nothing wrong with him and that he was healthy,” Sereñas said.

“But as the driver of the barangay official who is a COVID-19 positive, that made him a suspect,” he added.

Sereñes said they handcuffed the driver and brought him to a COVID facility in Valencia City to continue his 14-day quarantine. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments