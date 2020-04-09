Covid-19 frontliners honored in Davao

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 April) – City Mayor Sara Duterte marked the observance of the 78th Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) Thursday by honoring health workers and security forces who are in the frontlines of the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“We wanted to honor the memories of those who died for our country, and as a a sign of salute to our frontliners who are in the middle of our fight against Covid-19,” Duterte said in an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) 87.5.

Araw ng Kagitingan marks the day joint Filipino and American forces surrendered to the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II.

Duterte said she led the wreath-laying ceremony and offered prayers to the fallen heroes at the World War II War Veterans Memorial Monument with only a few officials from the Task Force Davao and Davao City Police Office.

She added she visited the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) and the checkpoints in the city “just to give our moral support on this fight and on this very special day of Araw ng Kagitingan.”

She said the frontliners at the SPMC were in “in very high spirits.”

“They were very ready. They looked ready to accept people who need their help. Those who are manning the checkpoints to ensure the control measures are seriously implemented, we also thank them,” she said.

According to the Department of Health-Davao, the Davao Region reported 86 Covid-19 patients. Davao City reported 69, Davao del Norte 10, Davao del Sur 2, Davao de Oro 2, Davao Oriental 3, and Davao Occidental 0.

Of the total number of Covid-19 patients, 40 have already recovered and 13 died.

The entire city was placed under a 15-day enhanced community quarantine effective 9 p.m. of April 4 until 11:59 p.m. of April 19 to control the spread of Covid-19.

Duterte said she has been contemplating placing the city under extreme enhanced community quarantine if the number of Covid-19 cases would continue to increase, but added she would reinstate the simple “community quarantine” measure if the situation improves. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

