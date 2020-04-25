COVID-19 patient on 8th month of pregnancy recovers

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 25 April) – A COVID-19 patient on her eighth month of pregnancy was sent home Saturday after testing negative in her repeat test.

The result of the test on PH 3671 from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City came out on Friday, according to the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) of the City Health Office (CHO).

PH 3671 is eight months pregnant and tested positive of the virus days after she returned to the country last month. She told authorities she contracted the virus from her husband who works in Abu Dhabi and whom she visited.

Immediately after her first results came out, PH3671 was placed inside an isolation facility in Kidapawan City, along with 10 members of her family and friends who had close contact with her.

The sendoff ceremony for PH 3671 and the rest of her family was held at around 7 a.m., on Saturday, and witnessed by Mayor Joseph Evangelista, CHO workers, and other local government officials.

Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco was among those who congratulad PH 3671 for keeping the faith.

“PH 3671 was one of the three COVID-19 positive in North Cotabato listed by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen Region who hurdled the disease. Congratulations to you, PH 3671, for keeping the faith,” said the governor.

The CHO still awaits the results for the repeat Covid-19 test for PH3989, a 45-year old who went to the six-cock derby at the New Davao Matina Gallera in Davao City last month and attended a meeting at the VIP room inside the and who believes he got infected by the virus after his exposure to a carrier during one of the meetings at the VIP room of the cockpit.

“We are still up for a long fight,” Catamco said. She called on residents to be vigilant, frequently wash hands, wear face mask and practice physical distancing. (Malu Cadelina-Manar / MindaNews)

