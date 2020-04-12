DA  mobile market serves 3,400 households in Davao City

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 April) — At least 3,400 households have been served by the “Kadiwa on Wheels” mobile market here during its initial run on April 3 to 8.

The mobile market is a program rolled out by the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Davao to bring the fresh produce of farmers to different barangays in Davao City during the 15-day enhanced community quarantine until April 19.

DA-Davao information officer Noel Provido said on Sunday that this program, initiated by the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD) of DA-Davao, earned the farmer-beneficiaries a gross sales of P655,150 during its visit to Malagos District, Tacunan in Tugbok District, Ilang in Bunawan District, Barangay Baguio Proper, and Mintal, all in this city.

He estimated that at least 2,800 kilos of vegetables and 3,000 kilos of fruits, including durian, mostly coming from farmer cooperatives and associations in Marilog and Calinan, were sold daily.

He said suppliers are farmer-members of Davao Region Agriculture Cooperative, Vegetable Industry Council of Southern Mindanao, Davao Durian Industry Council, Babali Farmers Association, Federation of Fisherfolk Association of Davao City, Rural Improvement Club of Calinan, United Farmers of Barangay Tamayong, Bounty Agro Ventures, Fuentes Dried Fish, and MPQ Frozen Chicken.

Provido added the mobile market also sold rice from the Rice Processing Complex in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

The DA-Davao has lined up another schedule for “Kadiwa on Wheels” for next week. It will visit Barangay Tagakpan, Tugbok District on April 13; GSIS Homeowners Covered Court in Barangay Matina Crossing on April 14; Malagos Gym, Baguio Poblacion Gym, Tawan-Tawan, and Cadalian in Baguio District April 15; Barangay Matina Aplaya on April 16; A.L. Navarro Central Elementary School and National High School in Barangay Lasang on April 17; and Panacan on April 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Provido said they will roll out the mobile market soon in Panabo, Davao del Norte, and other local government units that would like to initiate the program. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

