Davao City to extend cash aid to 205 residents stranded in Clark, Cebu

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 April) – The city government of Davao will provide cash assistance to 205 passengers from this city who have been stranded in Clark, Pampanga and Cebu City for nearly a month since air travels going to Davao have been suspended last March 19 to control the spread of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

During her live interview over the Davao City Disaster Radion 87.5 on Monday, Duterte said that 160 of those who were stranded are in Clark while the 45 others are in Cebu.

She did not mention the amount of cash aid that will be provided to the passengers.

“At this point, that’s the only thing we can do for them because as of March 29, the DOH (Department of Health) doctors said we cannot open air travel,” she said.

Duterte said they could not go home to Davao unless the lockdown is lifted, which restricts land, sea and air travels to the city.

From simple community quarantine, Duterte implemented a 15-day enhanced community quarantine from April 4 until April 20.

She said the local health authorities are assessing whether or not to reinstate the community quarantine since the number of COVID-19 cases in the region appears to be slowing down.

At least 21 domestic flights and six international flights going to and from the Davao International Airport have been suspended since last month.

The Davao International Airport has six international flights — Cathay Dragon’s Davao-Hong Kong-Davao, Cebu Pacific’s Davao-Singapore-Davao, Garuda Indonesia’s Davao-Manado-Davao, Qatar Airways’ Davao-Qatar-Davao, SilkAir’s Davao-Singapore-Davao, and XiamenAir’s Davao-Quanzhou-Davao — and 21 domestic flights served by various airlines.

