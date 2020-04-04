Davao city to implement 24/7 liquor ban starting Monday

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 04 April) — The City Government of Davao will implement a 24/7 liquor ban starting Monday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Mayor Sara Duterte said on Saturday.

In her daily updates over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) 87.5, this new order would amend the provision of Executive Order 14, which took effect last March 19, prohibiting the selling of liquor from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

“We need to reflect on the adoption of the 24-hour liquor ban for the duration of the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine),” she said.

There is an existing Ordinance No. 004-131 Series of 2013 or the Liquor Ban Ordinance, which amended Ordinance No. 1627 of 1994, banning drinking in public from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“If you stop drinking (alcohol), you will prolong your life and you protect your liver,” she said.

Aside from the liquor ban, which seeks to discourage the people from going outside their homes, Duterte reminded them not to panic. She was reacting to reports that several people are into panic-buying in wet markets, groceries, and supermarkets.

Duterte, concurrent chair of the regional Task Force COVID-19, said other 6provinces and cities in Davao Region would also implement similar measures, as suggested by Davao de Oro Governor Tyrone Uy who chairs the Regional Development Council-Davao.

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, Department of Health-Davao reported that the region has four new cases of COVID-19, which brought the total cases to 73, the highest among Mindanao’s six regions.

Davao City accounted for 58 cases, Davao del Norte nine, Davao Oriental three, Davao del Sur two, and Davao de Oro one. No case was reported in Davao Occidental.

The DOH reported that the region has 21 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 while 11 succumbed to the infection.

The City Government of Davao is placing the entire city under a 15-day enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) starting 9 p.m. on April 4 to control the spread of COVID-19.

Under ECQ, all jeepneys must stop their operation except those hired to work for the government or offices and businesses that are open during the ECQ.

It added the city government would only allow private vehicles and taxis with one driver and one passenger in front and 1 at the back, observing physical distancing; tricycle with one driver and one passenger in front and one at the back; single rider motorcycle or bicycle; and free bus rides from the government. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

