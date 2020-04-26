Davao City’s COVID-19 cases breach 100-mark

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 26 April) – Davao City’s COVID-19 cases breached the 100-mark on Saturday with104 out of the Davao region’s 120 cases.

Records of the Department of Health Davao’s (DOH-Davao) Center for Health Development show that out of 120 cases in the region, 17 have died while 65 have recovered. All the deaths are recorded in Davao City.

Davao City’s 104 cases account for 86.66% of the regional total of 120 and 61.85% out of Mindanao’s 173 cases as of Saturday, April 25.\

Since April 7, no new cases have been reported in the other parts of the region, with Davao del Norte maintaining its confirmed cases at 9, Davao Oriental at 3, Davao del Oro and Davao del Sur at two each. Davao Occidental has no recorded case.

Davao City was placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) starting at 9 p.m. on April 4. It was supposed to end on April 26 and Mayor Sara Duterte was supposed to issue an executive order on April 24 declaring a modified community quarantine by April 27 but Malacanang announced late Thursday evening that Davao City and Davao del Norte would be among areas to be under an extended ECQ until May 15, with Davao del Oro subject for checking.

On April 5, Day One of the ECQ, the regional count was still 80 and Davao City’s was 65. By April 25, the regional total added 40 cases – from 80 to 120 and the city’s count from 65 to 104.

The DOH-Davao has not been releasing histories of Cases 9 to 120 despite repeated demands. Assistant Regional Director Lenny Joy Rivera claimed during the virtual presser on April 21 that they gave out the histories of patients 1 to 60. The regional office, however, only gave the histories of Cases 1 to 6, not 1 to 60. The histories of Cases 7 to 8 were provided by Mati Mayor Michelle Rabat as these cases come from their city.

Other local government units also provided case histories of COVID-19 positives in their areas but overall, the cases in the five Davao provinces account for a total of 16 cases only out of 120.

Davao City cases

The city government has not been releasing case histories, too. Like DOH-Davao, it gives daily updates on numbers only.

Mayor Sara Duterte provides a daily update on admissions at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) and the centers catering to those with mild symptoms but rarely provides a breakdown per barangay. She did on Friday but read the names of the villages and their number of cases hurriedly near the end of her broadcast over the city government-run Davao City Disaster Radio.

The only time the Facebook page of the city government posted a list of cases per cluster and per barangay was on April 22 at 5:41 p.m. based on data as of 6 p.m .on April 21, for a total of 85 cases. But the DOH data as of April 21 5 p.m. showed that out of 113 cases in the region, 97 were recorded in Davao City.

On April 23 at 2:26 p.m. the city’s FB page posted a summary of cases per cluster as of April 22, totaling 86. The DOH data as of April 22 was 114 with Davao City recording 98. No details per barangay were provided.

The city has 182 barangays .

The city’s FB page on April 25 posted at around 3 p.m. a summary of the COVID-19 cases: 101 positives, 33 active and 50 recovered. There was no report per cluster and no report per barangay.

Records of SPMC as of April 24, a copy of which MindaNews obtained from SPMC chief Dr. Leopoldo Vega, show 100 cases, including 50 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Out of 100 cases, 31 are still admitted.

The DOH-Davao record as of April 24 is 115 in the region, 99 of them in Davao City. Dr. Vega explained to MindaNews that the patient from Cagayan de Oro City is included in the SPMC count but not in the DOH-Davao count as Cagayan de Oro is not part of the Davao region.

Talomo District still remains the area with the highest number of cases – at 31, followed by Buhangin with 29, Poblacion with 15. Agdao with seven, Tugbok with six, Toril with five, Bunawan with two, Calinan one and four outside Davao City but counted in the city’s statistics.

Talomo District has 14 barangays, including where the New Davao Matina Gallera is, the epicenter of COVID-19 not only in the Davao region but also in Mindanao. A six-cock derby supposedly scheduled March 7, 10, 12 and 14 was stopped evening of March 12.

In the other parts of Mindanao outside Davao City, MindaNews has monitored 23 cases of infections traced to the derby, the latest a 10-year old girl in Butuan City who was infected by someone who went to the Davao derby.

At least 43 COVID-19 cases in Mindanao traced to Davao’s 6-cock derby

Cases per administrative district

Out of 31 recorded in the Talomo District, SPMC records as of April 24 show nine are still admitted, 16 have recovered and six have died.

Out of 29 cases in Buhangin District, seven are still admitted, 20 have recovered and two have died.

Out of 15 cases in the Poblacion District, five are still admitted, eight have recovered and two are dead.

In Agdao District, out of seven vases, three are still admitted, two have recovered and two are dead.

In Tugbok District, out of six cases, three are still admitted, one recovered and two others are dead.

Out of five cases in Toril District, three are admitted, one has recovered and two have died.

Out of two cases in Bunawan District, two are still admitted.

Calinan district’s lone case died.

Of the four area outside Davao, two recovered – the patients from Matanao and Digos in Davao Del Sur, both of whom shared a history of attendance in the Davao City derby, while a cancer patient from Cagayan de Oro died. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

