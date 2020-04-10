ECQ in Marawi and Lanao Sur extended until April 30

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 10 April) – Lanao del Sur and Marawi City have decided to extend their enhanced community quarantine until April 30.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. and Marawi City Mayor Majul Usman Gandamra signed Wednesday Joint Memorandum Circular 1 series of 2020 extending the ECQ, which expires on April 14.

Adiong Jr. and Gandamra signed Joint Executive Order Number 002 series of 2020 last March 17 placing the entire province and its capital under an ECQ to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

Under the prolonged ECQ, curfew in the province has been extended too, from 12 hours (6pm-6am) to 14 hours (4pm-6am), to coincide with Marawi’s.

Bangsamoro Member of Parliament Zia Alonto Adiong said the extension was recommended by the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Covid-19.

He added that residents are now required to wear facemasks, ear loop masks, face shields, use handkerchiefs and other protective equipment “whenever allowed to go out of their residences.” (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

