First in Bukidnon: PUI in Valencia City tests positive of Covid-19

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 9 April) – A person under investigation (PUI) in neighboring Valencia City tested positive of Covid-19, Valencia Mayor Azucena Huervas said in a statement Thursday.

The test result arrived Thursday, Huervas said.

“The PUI who tested positive is a resident of Barangay Lumbayao, Valencia City, Bukidnon and had a history of visiting the derby in Matina, Davao City last March 12,” her statement written in the vernacular said.

She said they are now tracing the individuals who might have had contacts with the PUI.

The mayor said that while they were not hoping for such result, it’s what they were preparing for since the first day of the community quarantine.

“To all Valencianos, our cooperation is needed at this time. Now that we have a confirmed Covid-19 case in our city, we need to be more careful and stay in our homes,” she said.

Huervas said she has directed the police and City Task Force Against Covid-19 to be more strict in implementing the policies.

“If it’s your schedule to buy at the market, be doubly careful, wear face masks and observe physical distancing,” she said.

She reminded seniors and minors that they are covered by the 24-hour curfew. “For your own sake, you are directed to remain in your homes at all times.”

Valencia City police chief Colonel Surki Sereñas said police and army units have placed Barangay Lumbayao under strict lockdown starting Thursday morning.

“Even their barangay tanods (village watchmen) and health workers are no longer allowed to the checkpoints,” Sereñas said.

“It’s the police and Army manning the two checkpoints in Barangay Lumbayao,” he said.

He said included in the lockdown is a group of traders from nearby Maramag town who went to sell during the weekly market day in Lumbayao.

On Wednesday, Bukidnon Gov. Jose Maria Zubiri placed the entire province under strict quarantine measures, banning the entry of residents and non-residents alike starting April 13.

He said the measures covers Bukidnon residents living outside the province and takes effect until April 26.

Exempted are groceries, markets, water refilling stations, delivery services, banks, pharmacies, gas stations, LPG stations, funeral parlors and hospitals.

Only one member of a family can go out for essential errands provided he or she brings the quarantine pass issued by the barangays. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews, with reports from Froilan Gallardo)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments