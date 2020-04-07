Indonesian consulate cancels scholarship for Filipinos due to COVID-19

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 April) – The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia has canceled the Indonesian Arts and Culture Scholarship Program 2020 for Filipinos due to the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Indonesian Consul Henny Muliyani said in an advisory that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia advised the cancellation of the scholarship, which is scheduled from July 4 to October 19, 2020.

“Those who have submitted their application for this year’s program will be reconsidered next year but should update their submitted documents as soon as the IACS 2021 dates are announced,” she said.

Geovani Mocodompis said on Tuesday that three scholars from Mindanao and seven from Luzon and Visayas were sent to Indonesia to learn the arts and culture of the country last year.

“The purpose of the scholarship is to promote the arts and culture of Indonesia. Once they finish the program, they could promote to the Philippines on what they have learned during the program,” he added.

Mocodompis said the three-month scholarship program has been sending Filipino scholars since 2003 to different cities in Indonesia.

“If you will be assigned in Jakarta, you will learn Javanese culture. If you will be assigned in Bali, you will learn Balinese culture,” he said. He added a committee will be constituted to select the scholars out of the several applicants. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments