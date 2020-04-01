Military distributes self-produced face shields, masks to frontliners in Iligan, Lanao Norte

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 1 April) – The Philippine Army here has produced and distributed on Tuesday face masks and shields for the frontliners manning the enhanced community quarantine checkpoints along the national highway of Lanao del Norte and Iligan City.

Brig. Gen. Facundo Palafox IV, commander of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, said they have organized a team of male and female soldiers to go on overtime to produce, initially, more than 600 face shields and over 1,000 triple layer face masks.

“This is one way of showing our support to the frontliners,” said the military official.

He said the masks and shields were given to health volunteers, police, members of the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, and personnel of the Civil Security Units of local governments manning the checkpoints from Iligan all the way to Sultan Naga Dimaporo municipality.

Palafox urged his fellow soldiers to stay safe while serving the public. The Armed Forces of the Philippines issued recently a directive requiring all its personnel to wear face masks inside and outside military camps.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Linamon in Lanao del Norte announced it will implement its version of an “intensified enhanced community quarantine” effective from April 2 to 4, starting at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Linamon Mayor Randy Macapil said a team from the municipal government will apply disinfectant along the whole stretch of the national highway, from Linamon Bridge to Napo Bridge. Residents, especially children, were advised to stay at home during disinfection.

“Visitors who wish to enter town premises to purchase food supplies will be allowed from 2 to 4 p.m. and present their respective Community Quarantine Pass at the designated checkpoints,” the mayor said.

He stressed that transport vehicles carrying food supplies and other necessities are allowed to pass through the national highway. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments