MNLF member in Cotabato town nabbed for keeping unlicensed firearms, ammo

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 14 April) – Authorities arrested an alleged member of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) after residents complained that he fired his gun inside his residence in the municipality of Makilala, North Cotabato Monday night.

Major Arniel Melocotones, Makilala municipal police station chief, identified the suspect as Benjie Camensi Guangzon, resident of Purok-7, Barangay Jose Rizal.

Melocotones said his men, led by Police Executive Master Sergeant (PEMS) Cesar Olivar, caught Guangzon still holding a Colt caliber .45 pistol when they arrived at his place around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Olivar and his team also recovered from Guangzon’s possession six more unlicensed guns and ammunitions.

Aside from the Colt pistol, Guangzon’s other firearms were a Colt automatic caliber .45 pistol, an Armscor caliber .45 pistol, a caliber .38 revolver, two homemade handguns, and a Thompson.

Police also seized from the suspect four magazines from the caliber .45 pistols and one empty magazine for the Thompson.

The recovered items were already turned over to the Cotabato Provincial Police Laboratory Office in Kidapawan City.

Melocotones said they are digging deeper their probe as to Guangzon’s possible links with gunrunners operating in North Cotabato and nearby areas.

Initial police investigation revealed that the suspect was connected with the group of a certain Mr. Monreal, who claimed to be an MNLF sub-leader whose operations include North Cotabato.

Monreal, in 2018, was allegedly involved in recruitment of MNLF members.

Guangzon was immediately placed inside Makilala Police station’s lockup while appropriate charges are being prepared against him. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

