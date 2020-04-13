Multi-billion Chinese firm donates thousands of PPEs to Davao City

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 April) — Multi-billion Chinese steel firm Panhua Group Co., Ltd. donated to Davao City thousands of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to help the local government in its fight against the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to an ordinance approved on April 8 but released on April 11, Li Xinxua, the company president, led the donation of 300,000 pieces of disposable face masks, 2,000 pieces of protective clothing, 5,000 pairs of protective goggles, and 50,000 pairs of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) gloves, to the local government last March 31, 2020.

The City Council of Davao passed the ordinance to authorize Mayor Sara Duterte to execute a Deed of Acceptance of Donation to receive for and on behalf of the city the donation from the Chinese company.

Based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province, China, the Panhua Group Co. Ltd. manufactures steel products, such as cold rolled, galvanized, and prepainted steel coils to different markets all over the world, according to Bloomberg.

A report by the Philippine News Agency on September 16, 2019 said the Panhua Group Co. Ltd. would pour in USD 3.5 billion for its 300-hectare integrated steel manufacturing plant, located at the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate in Misamis Oriental. The company eyes an annual capacity of 10 million tons per year of steel slabs and galvanized color coated steel coil, among others, once the plant becomes operational.

According to Department of Health (D0H)-Davao, the region recorded 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 11. Of the total, 74 are from Davao City, nine from Davao del Norte, two from Davao del Sur, two from Davao de Oro, and three from Dava Oriental. Davao Occidental has reported no COVID-19 case.

The DOH reported 50 recoveries and 14 deaths. All the deaths were recorded in Davao City. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

