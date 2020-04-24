Muslims in CDO receive fruits, vegetables from city gov’t as Ramadan opens

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 24 April) – The city government delivered fruits and vegetables to Muslim residents here on Friday morning, the start of the month-long Ramadan.

Teddy Sabugaa, head of the Cagayan de Oro City Social Welfare and Development Office said trucks full of watermelons, pineapples, cabbages and tomatoes were delivered to various mosques.

“We know our Muslim brothers need these food stuff when they break their fast at sundown,” Sabugaa said.

He said the Imams have agreed not to hold congregational prayers in accordance with the guidelines set by Regional Darul Ifta of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

He said they will pray and do the Iftar (breaking of the fast) in their homes.

Drieza Liningding, a leader of the Marawi Civil Society, said fruits are in short supply in Marawi City after deliveries from Cagayan de Oro were hampered by the tight quarantine measures against COVID-19.

“Fruits are the favorite food item for Muslims during Iftar but it is in short supply in Marawi,” Liningding said. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

