NBI arrests public school teacher for selling overpriced face masks in CDO

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 04 April) – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested on Friday afternoon a public school teacher and her pregnant companion for allegedly selling overpriced face masks in this city.

Atty. Patricio Bernales, NBI 10 Director Atty. Patricio Bernales, identified the suspects as Jasmin Aquino, a public school elementary teacher and resident of C. Reyes Compound in Barangay Indahag and her companion Marichu Arias of Barangay Tambaling, El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental.

Bernalez said the NBI operatives launched an entrapment operation and arrested the suspects at the LBC branch along Yacapin-Pabayo streets in Cagayan de Oro.

He said the suspects sold an NBI operative 16 pieces of N95 facemasks for 235 pesos per piece and 18 pieces of the ordinary blue disposable face masks at 40 pesos each.

Bernales said memorandum no. 2020-0131 issued by the Department of health put the price ceiling for N95 masks at 105 pesos each and for the disposable facemasks at 28 pesos.

He said profiteering charges will be filed against the suspects.

Law enforcement operatives have caught and filed cases against 30 suspects selling medical supplies at exorbitant prices in Northern Mindanao.

Ten of the suspects were from Cagayan de Oro. They were caught selling overpriced medical supplies and even bananas which were promoted to be a cure against COVID-19. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments