New cases in Davao City have no known exposure to COVID-19

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 April) – Some of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases reported in Davao City have no known exposure to infected patients, Mayor Sara Duterte said.

In her live interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) 87.5 on Monday, Duterte revealed that health authorities here have reported that some of the cases might have acquired the infection through “local transmission” since they did not have travel outside Davao, have not come in direct with positive patients who came from Manila, or have no exposure to patients traced to the New Davao Matina Gallera, the “ground zero” for COVID-19 outbreak in Mindanao.

To avoid getting infected with COVID-19, Duterte said the local government encouraged the non-residents who are staying here to immediately leave the city, declared as “high-risk area,” along with Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.

She said they are facilitating the return of non-residents back to their provinces. At present, the team created to assist the stranded individuals is coordinating with Davao Oriental and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“We are encouraging the people to leave Davao City because we have cases whose exposure is undetermined. Based on the interview, they cannot say how they got infected. They were not exposed to people who came from Manila, they were not from Manila, they were not exposed to positive patients traced to Matina Gallera, and they were not exposed to patients who were admitted at the SPMC. We have such cases whose source of exposure is undetermined,” the mayor said.

Addressing the Dabawenyos who are stranded in Manila, Duterte said there will be higher risk for another wave of infection in the city if they are allowed to return home.

“They do not know, especially those who are from Manila, they do not understand that you have greater risk of exposure there in Manila. So if you come home to Davao and if they are positive, they are the possible source of infection,” she said.

As of Monday, the Department of Health-Davao recorded two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 126 in the region. Of the total, 110 cases are in Davao City.

Other provinces in Davao Region have remained stable, with nine in Davao del Norte, two in Davao del Sur, two in Davao de Oro, and three in Davao Oriental. Davao Occidental has remained COVID-19-free.

The DOH-Davao has recorded 71 patients who have recovered. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

