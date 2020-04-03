Officials donate foodstuff in Maguindanao

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 03 April) – Some elected officials in Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat provinces have donated various food products to local residents and people in the frontline of the fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The relief items came from their own money and investments.

On Wednesday, Maguindanao 2nd district Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu distributed tilapia from his fish farm in Buluan Lake.

His son, provincial board member King Jhazzer Mangudadatu donated dressed chickens from his halal poultry and dressing plant in Buluan town.

The Mangudadatus called their relief mission “Kadtabanga Operation,” a part of their Sadaka or sharing of blessings.

The elder Mangudadatu said they’re hoping their donations will help the people who are dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 threat.

The target beneficiaries are the frontliners like the barangay tanods (village watchmen), social workers, security personnel, barangay health workers and the poorest of the poor including persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

In Sultan Kudarat town, Mayor Shameem Tucao Mastura said he will slaughter 30 cows from his cattle farm and distribute one kilo of meat to every household.

He also purchased and donated 8,000 pieces of dressed chickens for his constituents.

“We are expecting to provide 16,000 households and we are just in the first round of our target four rounds of relief giving,” Mastura said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, relief goods were sent to the 63 barangays in North Cotabato that voted for inclusion In Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“Bismillah! Upon the instruction of Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ibrahim, we are on our way to the 63 barangays in North Cot that joined the BARMM to deliver relief assistance to their residents,” said Bangsamoro spokesperson Naguib Sinarimbo.

He added that 5,180 households in the 12 barangays of Pigcawayan that joined the Bangsamoro would receive the said assistance on Thursday

In Tawi-Tawi, BARMM’s Ministry of Health extended relief goods to 186 persons under monitoring and 4 persons under investigation in Bongao and Mapun towns starting on March 31, the agency said in its Facebook page. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)

