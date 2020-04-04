Police kills farmer who ran amok over face masks in Nasipit

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 04 April) — A 63-year-old farmer was shot and killed by a policeman Thursday after allegedly attempting to hack barangay workers admonishing him for not wearing a face mask at a quarantine checkpoint in Nasipit, Agusan del Norte, some 151 kilometers northeast of this city.

In a belated report, Nasipit town police investigator Staff Sgy. Miguel Bagaipo said the suspect, identified as Junie Dungog, a resident of barangay Kamagong who was allegedly under the influence of liquor, reportedly figured in a heated argument over the compulsory wearing of face masks, drew his scythe and attempted to hack the barangay health workers at the checkpoint in Purok 4, Barangay Amontay in Nasipit.

Bagaipo said the suspect allegedly attempted to hack first barangay health worker Hazel Baguhin who managed to run, then turned his ire on barangay tanod Guzman Vallar who also managed to escape.

Vallar reported the incident to Amontay barangay chair Jose Calipusan who called the police for assistance.

Bagaipo said a police intelligence operative from the Nasipit police station, identified as Staff Sgt, Rolly Llones, responded to the call for assistance.

He said Llones went to the checkpoint and identified him as a policeman but this allegedly angered Dungog.

Bagaipo narrated that Dungog tried to hack at Llones several times, prompting the policeman to draw his 9mm service pistol and shot the victim who was killed immediately.

The incident came a day after President Duterte ordered the police and military to shoot troublemakers during the enhanced community quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“My orders are sa pulis pati military, pati mga barangay na pagka ginulo at nagkaroon ng okasyon na lumaban at ang buhay ninyo ay nalagay sa alanganin shoot them dead” (My orders to the police and military, and barangay if someone causes trouble and your lives are on the line, shoot them dead). (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

