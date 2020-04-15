Police major killed in Isulan shooting

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 15 April) – A police major was killed instantly when a lone gunman shot him several times at close range as he boarded his pickup truck in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Maj. Victorino Pansoy, assigned at the Internal Affairs Services in Davao del Sur Police in Region 11. His wife and one-year-old daughter were reportedly unurt.

“The victim had just come out from his rented apartment with his family and had just seated at the driver’s seat when a lone gunman swiftly came closer to him and opened fire,” according to Col. Modesto Carrera, chief of Isulan police.

Pansoy was reportedly hit multiple times in his chest and neck.

The incident took place in front of Pama boarding house, Purok Riverside, Barangay Sampao, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat at 4:42 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a get-away car was waiting a few meters from the crime scene. The killer boarded it immediately and left towards unknown direction.

Pansoy was driving his red Toyota Hilux pickup when gunman shot him.

He was brought to the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital in Isulan but was already dead when his body got there.

Isulan police are conducting deeper investigation at the moment.

Pansoy was reportedly previously assigned at the provincial internal affairs offices of Maguindanao, then Sultan Kudarat before his current Davao del Sur post.

It was learned that he filed several cases against some high- and mid-ranking police officers in Maguindanao during his stint as internal affairs officer there. (Ferdinadh Cabrera / MindaNews)

