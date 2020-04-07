PUI Zambo doc dies

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

A pediatrician in Zamboanga City, a person under investigation (PUI) after exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), died Monday night while still awaiting results of his confirmatory test.

Fr. Karel San Juan, president of the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU), said Dr. Dino-Ezrah Hailil was a faculty member of the university’s School of Medicine.

Dr. Hailil, a native of Jolo, Sulu, had a travel history to Manila and arrived in Zamboanga City on March 11, according to Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco.

He had completed the 14-day quarantine without any symptoms until April 3 when he had to be confined in a private hospital after exhibiting severe symptoms, including fever and cough, the mayor said.

“On Monday night, he complained of shortness of breath and eventually expired,” said Climaco.

“Tonight we lost an unrelenting runner, a caring doctor, a fun-loving companion and most of all, a great friend,” wrote his running group, the Zamboanga Trail Runners, in its Facebook page.

“We honor and thank you for your dedicated and loving service pro Deo et patria. Be at peace in the loving embrace of Allah,” said ADZU’s Fr. San Juan. (MindaNews)

