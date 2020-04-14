Sara: City gov’t to distribute Ramadan grocery food packs

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 April) – The city government of Davao will push through with its annual tradition of giving grocery packs to Muslims in Davao City as they start observing the Holy Month of Ramadan starting April 23 until May 23 this year, Mayor Sara Duterte said.

During her live interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) 87.5 on Monday, Duterte said the budget for this yearly event has been included in the approved 2020 budget of the city government.

She said the city would push through with the annual tradition since the suppliers could still provide the supplies despite the city’s high demand for food packs to households affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“We will continue with the giving of grocery packs. It will help the Muslim families in different communities every year. We usually drop them at the Mosque, and the Imam is the in-charge of the distribution of Ramadan grocery packs,” she added.

According to the population census of Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) as of 2017, the city has a Muslim population of 63,127, comprising 3.87 percent of the city’s population at 1,632,991.

Duterte asked the Moro families to hold Iftar or the breaking of fast during Ramadan inside their homes with families and avoid hosting it in crowded areas to prevent the spread of (COVID-19).

“I want to remind our Muslim brothers and sisters to avoid holding Iftar in crowded places. Let’s do it inside our homes with our families only. Let’s not invite our friends at our homes for the celebration of Iftar this year,” she added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

