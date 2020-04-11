Soldier brings home urn containing ashes of his twin brother-soldier

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11) — The urn containing the cremated remains of 2nd Lt. Vince Magbanua, was brought home by his twin brother, 2nd Lt. Vico Magbanua on board a C-295 aircraft on Friday, for turnover to their parents.

Magbanua succumbed to acute bronchitis on Wednesday in Bulacan. He was suspected to have been infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after showing symptoms such as difficulty in breathing and dry cough.

But in a statement on Thursday, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, said they have yet to receive a report that will conclude if his was a case of COVID-19 or not.

A resident of Davao City, Magbanua was a member of Philippine Military Academy Class 2018, and was a Platoon Leader/Executive Officer of the Weapons Company, Headquarters Service Battalion, 48th Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Division based in Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan.

Arevalo said contact tracing and quarantine protocols are already being implemented in the 48th Infantry Battalion as a matter of precaution.”

Arevalo announced the death of Magbanua at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday after he was rushed to Norzagaray Municipal Hospital in Bulacan complaining of severe difficulty in breathing.

A press release issued by the Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao on Saturday said the remains of the 24-year old soldier were flown in from Manila on-board a C-295 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force, accompanied by his twin brother.

It added that Lt. Peter A. Esarza, district chaplain of the Philippine Coast Guard in Southern Mindanao, officiated a simple blessing.

A final salute was also rendered by members of the Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao led by its Wing Commander Col. Dennis G. Estrella, to honor the fallen soldier “for his dedication to the service and his courage to bring government relief to those affected by the Enhanced Community Quarantine despite the inherent risks of this task.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

