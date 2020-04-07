South Cotabato’s 2nd COVID-19 case attended Davao cock derby

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 7 April) – A cockfighting aficionado who attended a derby in Davao City last month is South Cotabato province’s second confirmed case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Dr. Rogelio Aturdido Jr., chief of the South Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), said Tuesday the 56-year-old male patient, identified as PH3268, tested positive of COVID-19 based on laboratory results released Monday afternoon by the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

He said the laboratory confirmation came out a week after the patient, who hails from Banga town, was discharged from a local hospital following treatment for severe acute respiratory illness, one of the symptoms of the disease.

“He is currently in stable condition and undergoing strict home quarantine, in close coordination with health personnel,” he said in a press briefing.

Aturdido said the patient was confirmed to have joined the Araw ng Dabaw 6-cock derby held from March 6 to 12 at the New Davao Matina Gallera that has been linked to at least 11 COVID-19 deaths and a number of positive cases.

He returned home last March 13 and started showing suspected symptoms – cough, fever and difficulty of breathing – three days later.

The official said the latter initially underwent home quarantine and treatment for mild symptoms under the supervision of a private doctor but was eventually admitted in a hospital on March 27.

The patient later recovered from his symptoms and was “discharged in good and improved condition,” he said.

Aturdido said personnel from the municipal health office and members of the barangay health emergency response team were already tracing the persons who possibly had contact with the COVID-19 patient, especially during the first three days that he was asymptomatic.

He said they were also verifying whether the patient had attended gatherings and other activities after arriving from the Davao City cockfight.

Banga Mayor Albert Palencia said in a radio interview they have initially identified at least two persons from nearby Surallah town who had accompanied the patient.

But he said the two, who underwent home quarantine after being considered as persons under monitoring, did not manifest any sign and symptom of the disease and were now considered cleared.

“Not one among his family members showed any suspected symptom so far,” he said.

With the confirmation of the second COVID-19 positive case in the province, Aturdido urged residents not to panic, remain in their homes and practice strict physical distancing.

As in the first confirmed case, the 52-year-old patient (PH2173) from Tboli town, Aturdido said they were doing everything to contain and prevent the spread of the disease.

“As of today, we don’t have a documented case of local transmission and we are working to maintain that,” he said. (MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments