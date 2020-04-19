Youth orgs launch Kapit-Mindanao to assist low-wage earners, IPs, communities amid COVID-19 pandemic

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 19 April) – At least 100 youth organizations and local personalities from all over the country have converged to initiate a digital fundraising campaign that aims to assist organizations in giving aid to Mindanawon communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MillennialsPH and I am MAD, Inc. launched last week “Kapit-Mindanao,” a fundraiser to assist low-wage earners, non-settler communities, Indigenous Peoples, and the hardest-to-reach barangays most vulnerable in this period of crisis.
A cash donation goal of P1 million will be distributed to youth-led organizations from all over Mindanao that have their own donation drives and response initiatives.
“As a Mindanawon myself, I feel obligated now more than ever to try and help out in any way I can, and reach the most unreached areas in Mindanao in terms of relief,” said Meryl Hilda Jalani, lead convener of the fundraising campaign.
The different initiatives in the communities range from providing personal protective equipment (PPEs) to frontliners, food packs and family kits containing rice and grocery items, relief goods for indigent communities, and even the production of sanitents (sanitation tents).
The fundraising campaign’s beneficiaries include tricycle drivers from Talakag in Bukidnon, Iligan City, Sindangan in Zamboanga del Norte, and Lamitan City in Basilan; as well as low-wage earners and street vendors from Sultan Naga Dimaporo in Lanao del Norte, Tipo-Tipo in Basilan, Cotabato City, and Alabel in Sarangani.
KapitMindanao also aims to provide PPEs to medical front-liners in Lianga in Surigao del Sur, Butuan City, Surigao City in Surigao del Norte, Siocon in Zamboanga del Norte, and as far south as Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.
This youth-led initiative also aims to reach out to indigenous peoples such as the Sama Dilaut community in Davao City, the T’Boli community in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato; as well as indigent families coming from Maitum in Sarangani, Bayugan in Agusan del Sur, Kabacan in North Cotabato, Datu Odin Sinuaut in Maguindanao, and Barangays Pasobolong, La Paz, Talon-Talon, Buenagatas, and Maasin in Zambaonga City.
Dubbed by organizers as the “Biggest Barkada Goal,” Kapit-Mindanao has so far raised over P130,000 a week into the campaign which was launched on April 8.
The campaign is organized together with the Association of Young Environmental Journalists, Marejada Pilipinas, Project Disponer, Miss Zamboanga, and TAYO Awards Foundation, with 87 other youth organizations nationwide as partners.
Non-government organizations like Families of the Missing and Keep Hope Alive, as well as small-medium enterprises like Karabella and Jacinto, have joined the campaign in support of Mindanao, among many others.
Local personalities like Ulan and Camp Sawi director Irene Villamor and mental health advocate Dr. Gia Sison have also expressed their support.
To know how to donate, go to bit.ly/KapitDonate or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter at @KapitMindanao. (Val Vestil is a member of the Association of Young Environmental Journalists)
COMMUNITY PARTNERS
North to North-Eastern Mindanao
- Aksyon KCT (Aksyon Contra Covid sa Talakag)
Area: Talakag, Bukidnon
Organization: Lagong
Target Beneficiaries: Traysikad Drivers & IP Families Residing in Talakag
Target Needs: 550 food packs and P30,000 worth of vegetable seeds
Link support: https://www.facebook.com/Lagong-594782557705020/
- The Positivity Movement
Area: Iligan City
Organization: Liga ng Makabagong Kabataan
Target Beneficiaries: PUJ drivers, sikad/padjak drivers
Target Needs: 300 household food packs
Link support: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1253701978170851&id=100005931822125
- AYUDA Lianga
Area: Lianga, Surigao del Sur
Target Beneficiaries: Frontliners
Target Needs: 25 PPE suits coverall, 25 face shields, 100 pcs N95 masks, 50 boxes facemask, 20 boxes gloves, 5 boxes sterile gloves
- Kaligtasan Mo, Gi Huna Huna Ko!
Area: Butuan City
Organization: Balangay Youth Organization
Target Beneficiaries: Medical health frontliners
Target Needs: 15 complete PPE sets and 100 N95 Masks
- Singkwenta Para sa Surigao
Area: Surigao City, Surigao del Norte
Organization: Surigao Youth Convergence
Target Beneficiaries: Frontliners and Households
Target Needs: 200 Tabang Packs worth 300 each for household; 200 PPE Kits
Link support: https://www.facebook.com/1582637421762950/posts/3398013896891951
- Our Mission
Area: Bayugan, Agusan del Sur
Organization: Bayugan Young Leaders Organization
Target Beneficiaries: Underprivileged Agusanons (all types)
Target Needs: 500 family relief bags (rice and goods)
Link support: https://www.facebook.com/BayuganYLO/
- KAPAMAGUGOPA Donation Drive
Area: Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte
Target Beneficiaries: Vendors, ustadhs (islamic school teachers) and 1 Rural Health Unit
Target Needs: Family bags (rice, sardines, canned goods, bread, noodles, vegetables, coffee, fabric mask, soap, and vitaminc C); RHU (Vitamin C, surgical mask, alcohol, head cap, examination gloves)
Link support: https://scontent.fmnl4-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.15752-9/92548142_2669031783380630_9179129269501034496_n.jpg?_nc_cat=103&_nc_sid=b96e70&_nc_eui2=AeHI1Lk7rvnk2g-4r6rKGrrgNJQInc6ENUw0lAidzoQ1TNL4yVhtxeHmoxl9YDalNA4&_nc_ohc=9Jfp84K0WHIAX9x_7qB&_nc_ht=scontent.fmnl4-1.fna&oh=095d848ae5f54c7ed56ab4b3afa94798&oe=5EAFBAFA
Western Mindanao
- Project Lihok
Area: Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte
Target Beneficiaries: Habal-habal drivers who travel to far-flung barangays and sitios; trisikad drivers
Target Needs: 200 sets of goods (canned goods, noodles, rice, soap, facemasks, alcohol//disinfectant)
Link support: https://www.facebook.com/projectlihok/
- Tabang Siocon Higala
Area: Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte
Target Beneficiaries: Frontliners
Target Needs: 140 PPEs (cash donation)
Link support: www.facebook.com/tabangsioconhigala
10. Compartir
Area: Zamboanga City (Brgys. Pasobolong, La Paz, Talon-Talon, Buenagatas, & Maasin)
Target Beneficiaries: 100 families (20 each barangay)
Target Needs: Relief Bags containing rice, noodles, biscuit, cooking oil, milk, safeguard, toothpaste, etc.
Link support: https://www.facebook.com/yoshi.rodriguez.794/11. Magtabang Kite BiArea: Lamitan City, Basilan
Organization: Young Mindanao Professionals for Peace
Target Beneficiaries: Tricycle drivers from far flung barangays and indigent families
Target Needs: 200 Relief Bags
Link support: https://www.facebook.com/sharinaamazalan/12. Project Tiyah Kami
Area: Tipo-Tipo, Basilan (Brgys. Badja & Banah)
Organization: Community Youth Volunteers Hub / Makanak Badja
Target Beneficiaries: Rubber tapper and seafood vendors
Target Needs: 250 Food packs and Hygiene kits
Link support: https://www.facebook.com/cyvhbasilan13. Kapwa Ko, Sagot Ko (Malasakit at Pagtutulungan para sa Kapwa Pilipino Ngayong Krisis ng COVID-19)
Area: Bongao, Tawi-Tawi
Organization: REACT PHIL. TIGER LOBSTER GROUP
Target Beneficiaries: 250 FrontlinersTarget Needs: 250 N95 mask, 10 boxes surgical gloves, 10 gallon alcohol, 50 boxes Vitamin C, 2 sanitents
Central Mindanao
14. End-COVID Movers
Area: Kabacan, North Cotabato
Organization: University of Southern Mindanao
Target Beneficiaries:stranded students, solo parents or lactating mothers
Target Needs: relief goods worth Php 270 (3kg rice, 5 noodles, 5 sardines, cooking oil), hygiene kits worth Php 100 (shampoo, soap, toothpaste), and medicines worth Php 150
Link support:: www.fb.com/laligadiplomatica
15. Kadtabanga Saguna|
Area: Cotabato City
Organization: Saguna: Crafting Stories of Hope and Resilience
Target Beneficiaries: Daily wage earners (street vendors, drivers)
Target Needs: 100 food packs worth 500 pesos (5 kilos of rice +dried fish + vegetables)
Link support: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectSaguna/posts/134707568114348
16. Emergency Response COVID19
Area: Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao and Cotabato
Organization: Health Organization for Mindanao
Target Beneficiaries: Homeless people, sikad drivers, persons with disability (PWDs), pregnant and lactating women, senior citizens, IPs
Target Needs: Family kits/food supplies, alcohol, face masks, vegetable seeds
Link support: https://www.facebook.com/182501548473228/posts/2957988624257826/?d=n
17. Bayanihan
Area: Area: Davao City
Organization: United States Government Alumni Association- Davao
Target Beneficiaries: Sama Dilaut community and the homeless
Target Needs: 300 pax food for kitchen; 3 Sanitents
Link support:: https://www.facebook.com/bayanihanproj/
Southern Mindanao
18. PROJECT EndCov
Area: Maitum, Sarangani
Organization: CharitAble Maitum
Target Beneficiaries: Senior Citizens and Indigent Families
Target Needs: 200 Relief packs for senior citizens and indigent familie
Link support: https://www.facebook.com/Hopeline-Maitum-103119388012864/
19. Gather for Good T’Boli Community
Area: Area: Lake Sebu, South Cotabato
Organization: Global Shapers Community Davao Hub
Target Beneficiaries: Indigenous families whose main source of income is tourism
Target Needs: 75 sacks of rice
20. Zero Hunger Alabel
Area: Alabel, Sarangani
Organization: Youth Responders from ANHS
Target Beneficiaries: Alabel municipality (low wage earners, fisherfolks, carpenters,
multicab drivers, street vendors)
Target Needs: 100 food packs per wave (Rice 4-5 kilos, canned goods, eggs, vegetables, vitamin C)
Link support: https://www.facebook.com/Zero-Hunger-Alabel-109994390639880/