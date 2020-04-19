Youth orgs launch Kapit-Mindanao to assist low-wage earners, IPs, communities amid COVID-19 pandemic

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 19 April) – At least 100 youth organizations and local personalities from all over the country have converged to initiate a digital fundraising campaign that aims to assist organizations in giving aid to Mindanawon communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MillennialsPH and I am MAD, Inc. launched last week “Kapit-Mindanao,” a fundraiser to assist low-wage earners, non-settler communities, Indigenous Peoples, and the hardest-to-reach barangays most vulnerable in this period of crisis.

A cash donation goal of P1 million will be distributed to youth-led organizations from all over Mindanao that have their own donation drives and response initiatives.

“As a Mindanawon myself, I feel obligated now more than ever to try and help out in any way I can, and reach the most unreached areas in Mindanao in terms of relief,” said Meryl Hilda Jalani, lead convener of the fundraising campaign.

The different initiatives in the communities range from providing personal protective equipment (PPEs) to frontliners, food packs and family kits containing rice and grocery items, relief goods for indigent communities, and even the production of sanitents (sanitation tents).

The fundraising campaign’s beneficiaries include tricycle drivers from Talakag in Bukidnon, Iligan City, Sindangan in Zamboanga del Norte, and Lamitan City in Basilan; as well as low-wage earners and street vendors from Sultan Naga Dimaporo in Lanao del Norte, Tipo-Tipo in Basilan, Cotabato City, and Alabel in Sarangani.

KapitMindanao also aims to provide PPEs to medical front-liners in Lianga in Surigao del Sur, Butuan City, Surigao City in Surigao del Norte, Siocon in Zamboanga del Norte, and as far south as Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

This youth-led initiative also aims to reach out to indigenous peoples such as the Sama Dilaut community in Davao City, the T’Boli community in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato; as well as indigent families coming from Maitum in Sarangani, Bayugan in Agusan del Sur, Kabacan in North Cotabato, Datu Odin Sinuaut in Maguindanao, and Barangays Pasobolong, La Paz, Talon-Talon, Buenagatas, and Maasin in Zambaonga City.

Dubbed by organizers as the “Biggest Barkada Goal,” Kapit-Mindanao has so far raised over P130,000 a week into the campaign which was launched on April 8.

The campaign is organized together with the Association of Young Environmental Journalists, Marejada Pilipinas, Project Disponer, Miss Zamboanga, and TAYO Awards Foundation, with 87 other youth organizations nationwide as partners.

Non-government organizations like Families of the Missing and Keep Hope Alive, as well as small-medium enterprises like Karabella and Jacinto, have joined the campaign in support of Mindanao, among many others.

Local personalities like Ulan and Camp Sawi director Irene Villamor and mental health advocate Dr. Gia Sison have also expressed their support.

To know how to donate, go to bit.ly/KapitDonate or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter at @KapitMindanao. (Val Vestil is a member of the Association of Young Environmental Journalists)

COMMUNITY PARTNERS

North to North-Eastern Mindanao

Aksyon KCT (Aksyon Contra Covid sa Talakag)

Area: Talakag, Bukidnon

Organization: Lagong

Target Beneficiaries: Traysikad Drivers & IP Families Residing in Talakag

Target Needs: 550 food packs and P30,000 worth of vegetable seeds

Link support: https://www.facebook.com/Lagong-594782557705020/ The Positivity Movement

Area: Iligan City

Organization: Liga ng Makabagong Kabataan

Target Beneficiaries: PUJ drivers, sikad/padjak drivers

Target Needs: 300 household food packs

Link support: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1253701978170851&id=100005931822125 AYUDA Lianga

Area: Lianga, Surigao del Sur

Target Beneficiaries: Frontliners

Target Needs: 25 PPE suits coverall, 25 face shields, 100 pcs N95 masks, 50 boxes facemask, 20 boxes gloves, 5 boxes sterile gloves Kaligtasan Mo, Gi Huna Huna Ko!

Area: Butuan City

Organization: Balangay Youth Organization

Target Beneficiaries: Medical health frontliners

Target Needs: 15 complete PPE sets and 100 N95 Masks Singkwenta Para sa Surigao

Area: Surigao City, Surigao del Norte

Organization: Surigao Youth Convergence

Target Beneficiaries: Frontliners and Households

Target Needs: 200 Tabang Packs worth 300 each for household; 200 PPE Kits

Link support: https://www.facebook.com/1582637421762950/posts/3398013896891951 Our Mission

Area: Bayugan, Agusan del Sur

Organization: Bayugan Young Leaders Organization

Target Beneficiaries: Underprivileged Agusanons (all types)

Target Needs: 500 family relief bags (rice and goods)

Link support: https://www.facebook.com/BayuganYLO/ KAPAMAGUGOPA Donation Drive

Area: Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte

Target Beneficiaries: Vendors, ustadhs (islamic school teachers) and 1 Rural Health Unit

Target Needs: Family bags (rice, sardines, canned goods, bread, noodles, vegetables, coffee, fabric mask, soap, and vitaminc C); RHU (Vitamin C, surgical mask, alcohol, head cap, examination gloves)

Link support: https://scontent.fmnl4-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.15752-9/92548142_2669031783380630_9179129269501034496_n.jpg?_nc_cat=103&_nc_sid=b96e70&_nc_eui2=AeHI1Lk7rvnk2g-4r6rKGrrgNJQInc6ENUw0lAidzoQ1TNL4yVhtxeHmoxl9YDalNA4&_nc_ohc=9Jfp84K0WHIAX9x_7qB&_nc_ht=scontent.fmnl4-1.fna&oh=095d848ae5f54c7ed56ab4b3afa94798&oe=5EAFBAFA

Western Mindanao

Project Lihok

Area: Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte

Target Beneficiaries: Habal-habal drivers who travel to far-flung barangays and sitios; trisikad drivers

Target Needs: 200 sets of goods (canned goods, noodles, rice, soap, facemasks, alcohol//disinfectant)

Link support: https://www.facebook.com/projectlihok/ Tabang Siocon Higala

Area: Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte

Target Beneficiaries: Frontliners

Target Needs: 140 PPEs (cash donation)

Link support: www.facebook.com/tabangsioconhigala



10. Compartir

Area: Zamboanga City (Brgys. Pasobolong, La Paz, Talon-Talon, Buenagatas, & Maasin)

Target Beneficiaries: 100 families (20 each barangay)

Target Needs: Relief Bags containing rice, noodles, biscuit, cooking oil, milk, safeguard, toothpaste, etc.

Link support: https://www.facebook.com/yoshi.rodriguez.794/11. Magtabang Kite BiArea: Lamitan City, Basilan

Organization: Young Mindanao Professionals for Peace

Target Beneficiaries: Tricycle drivers from far flung barangays and indigent families

Target Needs: 200 Relief Bags

Link support: https://www.facebook.com/sharinaamazalan/12. Project Tiyah Kami

Area: Tipo-Tipo, Basilan (Brgys. Badja & Banah)

Organization: Community Youth Volunteers Hub / Makanak Badja

Target Beneficiaries: Rubber tapper and seafood vendors

Target Needs: 250 Food packs and Hygiene kits

Link support: https://www.facebook.com/cyvhbasilan13. Kapwa Ko, Sagot Ko (Malasakit at Pagtutulungan para sa Kapwa Pilipino Ngayong Krisis ng COVID-19)

Area: Bongao, Tawi-Tawi

Organization: REACT PHIL. TIGER LOBSTER GROUP

Target Beneficiaries: 250 FrontlinersTarget Needs: 250 N95 mask, 10 boxes surgical gloves, 10 gallon alcohol, 50 boxes Vitamin C, 2 sanitents

Central Mindanao

14. End-COVID Movers

Area: Kabacan, North Cotabato

Organization: University of Southern Mindanao

Target Beneficiaries:stranded students, solo parents or lactating mothers

Target Needs: relief goods worth Php 270 (3kg rice, 5 noodles, 5 sardines, cooking oil), hygiene kits worth Php 100 (shampoo, soap, toothpaste), and medicines worth Php 150

Link support:: www.fb.com/laligadiplomatica

15. Kadtabanga Saguna|

Area: Cotabato City

Organization: Saguna: Crafting Stories of Hope and Resilience

Target Beneficiaries: Daily wage earners (street vendors, drivers)

Target Needs: 100 food packs worth 500 pesos (5 kilos of rice +dried fish + vegetables)

Link support: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectSaguna/posts/134707568114348



16. Emergency Response COVID19

Area: Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao and Cotabato

Organization: Health Organization for Mindanao

Target Beneficiaries: Homeless people, sikad drivers, persons with disability (PWDs), pregnant and lactating women, senior citizens, IPs

Target Needs: Family kits/food supplies, alcohol, face masks, vegetable seeds

Link support: https://www.facebook.com/182501548473228/posts/2957988624257826/?d=n

17. Bayanihan

Area: Area: Davao City

Organization: United States Government Alumni Association- Davao

Target Beneficiaries: Sama Dilaut community and the homeless

Target Needs: 300 pax food for kitchen; 3 Sanitents

Link support:: https://www.facebook.com/bayanihanproj/

Southern Mindanao

18. PROJECT EndCov

Area: Maitum, Sarangani

Organization: CharitAble Maitum

Target Beneficiaries: Senior Citizens and Indigent Families

Target Needs: 200 Relief packs for senior citizens and indigent familie

Link support: https://www.facebook.com/Hopeline-Maitum-103119388012864/

19. Gather for Good T’Boli Community

Area: Area: Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

Organization: Global Shapers Community Davao Hub

Target Beneficiaries: Indigenous families whose main source of income is tourism

Target Needs: 75 sacks of rice

20. Zero Hunger Alabel

Area: Alabel, Sarangani

Organization: Youth Responders from ANHS

Target Beneficiaries: Alabel municipality (low wage earners, fisherfolks, carpenters,

multicab drivers, street vendors)

Target Needs: 100 food packs per wave (Rice 4-5 kilos, canned goods, eggs, vegetables, vitamin C)

Link support: https://www.facebook.com/Zero-Hunger-Alabel-109994390639880/

