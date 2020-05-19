100 small fisherfolk in Iligan Bay get food assistance

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 19 May) – Some 100 small fisherfolk living along the coastal villages of Iligan Bay received food packs Tuesday morning from the Philippine Coast Guard, 1003rd Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Captain Dexter Torres, PCG Northern Mindanao deputy commander, said the recipients were the second batch of those affected by the quarantine measures who were given food assistance by the Coast Guard and BFAR.

Arnold Ajero, a fisherman from Canaway in Barangay Tibanga here, said that while they can go fishing anytime as they are not affected by the extended modified general community quarantine being imposed in Iligan, his other livelihood – construction work – is severely affected.

He thanked the donors for the food assistance, noting that even buying food from the market is not an easy task these days.

While extending food assistance, Torres reminded the fisherfolk to adopt proper hygiene, observe social distancing at home, avoid going to crowded places and wear facemask when going out of their residence to prevent local transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) .

Some of the fisherfolk families said they were not included in the Social Amelioration Fund of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments