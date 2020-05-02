2 returning Dabawenyos fail health screening test upon arrival at airport

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 May) — Two returning Davao residents who availed of the sweeper flight arranged by national government agencies from Manila failed the health screening procedure conducted upon their arrival at the Davao International Airport on Thursday.

Mayor Sara Duterte on Friday said over Davao City Disaster Radio that of the 99 Dabawenyos on board, two of them were brought to the hospital for further check-up.

“Upon their arrival, they underwent (health) screening, and two of them failed the health screening, and then we immediately referred them to the hospital. After that, they will be brought directly to our quarantine facility,” she said.

On May 21, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), in coordination with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), arranged a sweeper flight from Manila to Davao City carrying Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and some students who were stranded in Luzon since the lockdown two months ago to stop the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19.

Mayor Duterte clarified that the returning Davao residents were not tested only with the rapid diagnostic testing.

“Our health screening is not rapid testing. Our health screening has several procedures. If you fail, you will immediately be referred to the hospital for further check-up,” she said. (Warren Elijah E. Valdez / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments