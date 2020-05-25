25-day old boy succumbs to COVID-19 in Davao City

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) – A 25-day old boy who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) died on May 9, the 22nd fatality in the Davao region, the 20th in Davao City.

Records from the Department of Health (DOH)-Davao regional office show that the infant, DR171, from the coastal village of Barangay 23-C, manifested symptoms of the disease on May 6 and expired on Saturday, May 9. The DOH report did not indicate when he was admitted. How the infant got infected was classified under “ongoing investigation.”

DR171 was among seven new cases reported as of 5 p.m. on May 9, bringing to 177 the total number of COVID-19 positives in the region: 159 in Davao City, 10 in Davao del Norte, three in Davao Oriental, two in Davao de Oro, two in Davao del Sur and one in Davao Occidental.

Of the 22 deaths in the region, 20 are from Davao City, one from Davao del Norte and one from Davao Occidental.

Three other infants were reported by DOH-Davao this week as COVID-19 cases: DR148, a six-day old girl from Bunawan and DR144, a four-month old girl also from Bunawan who were reported positive on May 5; and DR159, a two-month old boy from Barangay Mabuhay in Paquibato, who was confirmed positive on May 6.

The DOH recorded ten cases of COVID-19 positives from Barangay 23-C between May 6 and 9, including the infant who died. The nine others are still “currently admitted.”

Of these 10 cases, five are females with ages between 28 and 50 and five are males with ages ranging from 25 days old to 38.

There are likely more cases from Barangay 23-C before May 6 because at least three puroks in the village were placed under lockdown on April 21 due to a positive case.

In a statement then, Mayor Sara Duterte said the Davao City COVID-19 Task Force initiated a lockdown of Puroks 3, 4, and 7 of Barangay 23-C and Purok 9 of Barangay 21-C “to preempt a possible massive spread of the infection” in these areas due to confirmed positive cases.

She said 56 individuals from Barangay 23-C were brought to a center intended for persons under investigation for quarantine.

The local government advised the public to avoid Barangays 23-C and 21-C.

How many other positives are from Barangay 23-C before May 6 can be determined only once the DOH-Davao releases the names of the barangays for Cases 1 to 154.

The regional office only indicated the names of the barangays from Cases 155 starting May 6 after it was asked to define their vague origin classifications such as District A, District B, District C, Talomo Central, Talomo North, Toril A, Toril B and to please indicate the names of the barangays so the public knows where these cases are per barangay.

The DOH-Davao initially released only the case histories of 1 to 6 despite repeated demands. It finally released the case profiles on April 27 for Cases 1 to 126 but with vague origin classifications. It also classified history of travel or exposure into Matina Gallera, referring to the epicenter of COVID-19 infection, the New Davao Matina Gallera; “confirmed case,” “suspected case” and the travel origins such as Manila, Iligan, Zamboanga, Singapore. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

