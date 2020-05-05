5 nabbed in drug buy-bust operations in Lanao del Norte town

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

LINAMON, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 17 May) — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Region 10 and the Philippine National Police here nabbed five suspected drug personalities in a joint buy-bust operations in an alleged drug den on Saturday afternoon in Purok 3 Poblacion Linamon, Lanao del Norte, proving that the illegal drugs trade has continued amid COVID-19.

Neil Pabilona, PDEA 10 spokesperson, told MindaNews that monitoring was done on the suspect, Muhammad Ashraff Yanu alias Amad, for two months. In the actual buy-bust operations, the PDEA agent was able to buy P1,000 worth of suspected shabu, he said.

Pabilona said four other sachets of shabu of different sizes were taken from the suspect’s possession with estimated street value of 136 ,000 pesos.

He said the town of Linamon has been declared by PDEA as “drug-cleared area and we have been monitoring the illegal drug activities until the name of the suspect surfaced.”

Pabilona identified the four other suspects as Grizele Dame Cloma, Abdul Rajiv Yanu Jabber, Jovane Sasel Sanggacala and Kirby Geme Abarquez. They will be charged with violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Linamon mayor Randy Macapil said they have the names of “those suspected personalities who are still engaged in illegal drugs activities and if they still continue to operate , the law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to enforce the law.”

PDEA 10 Regional Director Wilkins Villanueva lauded the efforts of the joint law enforcement to eradicate the illegal drug trade in the province. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

