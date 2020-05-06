Infant recovers from COVID-19

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 May) – A baby girl who was only six days old when found out to be positive of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and admitted at the hospital on the same day, is the youngest survivor of the dreaded disease in the Davao Region when she was discharged 23 days later.

In an information released by the Department of Health (DOH)-Davao, the COVID-19 patient identified as PH9934 was admitted in the hospital last May 2 and had already recovered when she was discharged on May 25.

The DOH-Davao did not provide how the infant, whose family resides in Barangay San Isidro in Bunawan District here, got infected but she had history of exposure to a confirmed positive patient.

Aside from the baby, a 53-year-old female COVID-19 patient, a resident of Talomo Poblacion in this city, has also recovered from the infection and discharged on Monday. According to DOH-Davao, the patient’s travel and exposure history was unknown.

DOH-Davao reported a total of 127 recovered COVID-19 positives as of 5 p.m. on Monday. The agency listed two new COVID-19 cases in Davao Region, bringing the total to 253 with 25 deaths.

The two new COVID-19-positive patients, both females aged 22 and 34, are residents of Barangay 23-C in Davao City. Health authorities are currently undertaking a case investigation. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

