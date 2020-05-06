Infant recovers from COVID-19

By
Antonio L. Colina IV
-
DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 May) – A baby girl who was only six days old when found out to be positive of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and admitted at the hospital on the same day, is the youngest survivor of the dreaded disease in the Davao Region when she was discharged 23 days later.

The DOH-Davao Regional Office in Davao City. Photo courtesy of DOH-XI website

In an information released by the Department of Health (DOH)-Davao, the COVID-19 patient identified as PH9934 was admitted in the hospital last May 2 and had already recovered when she was discharged on May 25.

The DOH-Davao did not provide how the infant, whose family resides in Barangay San Isidro in Bunawan District here, got infected but she had history of exposure to a confirmed positive patient.

Aside from the baby, a 53-year-old female COVID-19 patient, a resident of Talomo Poblacion in this city, has also recovered from the infection and discharged on Monday. According to DOH-Davao, the patient’s travel and exposure history was unknown.

DOH-Davao reported a total of 127 recovered COVID-19 positives as of 5 p.m. on Monday. The agency listed two new COVID-19 cases in Davao Region, bringing the total to 253 with 25 deaths.

The two new COVID-19-positive patients, both females aged 22 and 34, are residents of Barangay 23-C in Davao City. Health authorities are currently undertaking a case investigation. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

