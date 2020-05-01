Alleged gun-for-hire eludes arrest in Lanao Norte

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

SAPAD, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 01 May) – A suspected gun-for-hire eluded arrest in a joint law enforcement operation in this town on Thursday.

Lt Col Rolando Orengo, commanding officer of the 5th Mechanized Infantry (Kaagapay) Battalion said Alioden Cabugatan managed to escape while the operatives tried to serve his arrest warrant in Purok 9, Barangay Dansalan.

Cabugatan is facing two counts of murder and two counts of frustrated murder.

But Orengo said the Army and police operatives seized a certain Halid Ameril who, although not included in the warrant, tried to escape bringing with him a rifle.

Orengo said they confiscated one M16 Colt AR-15 rifle with serial number 4927945, one M14 rifle with serial number 1394977, one handheld radio, one long steel M16 magazine loaded with ammunition, three small steel M16 magazines loaded with ammunition, four steel M14 magazines loaded with ammunition and two green bandoliers.

He said Ameril belongs to a group engaged in gun-for-hire and smuggling activities in the province.

The suspect was brought to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Camp Eduardo J. Gallego in barangay Pigcarangan, Tubod, Lanao del Norte for the filing of charges. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments