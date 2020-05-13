BARMM-IATF readies now guidelines, but mass prayer not yet recommended

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 13 May) – Officials of the Bangsamoro region today announced that a new set of guidelines will be out soon as the region shifts from enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) – composed of the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Cotabato, Marawi and Lamitan and 63 villages in North Cotabato – has been classified as “low risk” as far as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is concerned.

Mohammad Asnin Pendatun, spokesperson of the BARMM Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19, said a new set of guidelines is expected to come out after the task force meeting today.

The task force has been flooded with inquiries as to when the Muslim faithful are allowed to hold congregational prayers during the fasting month of Ramadhan.

Pendatun said the task force is awaiting official religious advisory from the BARMM’s “Darul Ifta” (House of Opinion).

“There will be changes but we are not in haste, I know many are excited to hold prayers inside Mosques but let us wait for an advisory from Darul Ifta,” Pendatun said.

“Holding mass gathering or congregational prayers remained suspended,” he stressed. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)

