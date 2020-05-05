CDO eases quarantine measures

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 5 May) – The city government here relaxed on Monday quarantine measures allowing the opening of malls, restaurants and other essential establishments.

Mayor Oscar Moreno signed the new quarantine guidelines on Sunday and should have taken effect last May 1 until May 15.

Lawyer Jose Edgardo Uy, chief of the economic cluster of City Hall’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said barangay exit passes (BEP), wearing of face masks, physical distancing, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and other health measures would remain in effect in the city.

Uy said malls and restaurants would be allowed to open provided that these establishments practice social distancing.

“Not all establishments in the malls are allowed to operate. Only those with essential services will be allowed to open,” Uy said.

He urged residents to stay at home and go outside only for essential activities like grocery shopping, payments and cash claim remittances.

“The activities of the city residents are still limited. Social outings are still prohibited,” Uy said.

Moreno’s guidelines divided the firms that would be opened to operate into categories like the Omnibus Guidelines on the general community quarantine (Executive Order 112) issued by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Under Category 1, agriculture firms, supermarkets, groceries, hospitals, pharmacies and medical services are allowed to operate at 100-percent capacity.

“Restaurants, eateries and coffee shops are allowed to operate but only for delivery and takeout, not for dine-in,” Uy said.

Businesses under Category II – like repair and maintenance shops, e-commerce, housing and maintenance like cleaners – will be allowed to operate at 50 to 100-percent capacity

Under Category III, banks, money remittance centers, business process outsourcing (BPO), legal and accounting services are allowed work at home or on-site arrangements.

Uy said cinemas, gyms, nightspots like clubs and gaming outlets will remain close until further notice. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

