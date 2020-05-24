Cotabato City’s 10th COVID case is a nine-month old boy

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 23 May) – A nine-month old boy is the 10th COVID-19 case in the city.

Mayor Cynthia- Guaini Sayadi said the baby is a brother of the 9th COVID-19 case in the city, an 11-year old girl.

The siblings were infected by their housemate, a 26-year old male government worker.

The siblings and the government worker are in the isolation units of the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center and all are in stable condition.

In Maguindanao, a 22-year old student stranded in Cebu who availed of the balik-probinsya program of the province, tested positive for COVID-19.

The student, a resident of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, is now in an isolation area at the i Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in Datu Hoffer town.

Mohajeran “Odgie” Balayman, the provincial administrator, said 16 of those stranded in Cebu were fetched and transported by boat to Cagayan de Oro and from there by bus to Maguindanao.

The companions of the COVID-19 positive during the journey from Cebu to Maguindanao were also advised to undergo self-isolation according to Dr. Saffrulah Dipatuan, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s health minister.

Balayman said all of them were in the isolation area of the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital.

The Bangsamoro Region had earlier donated a 14-Million peso facility to operationalize a COVID-19 confirmatory laboratory test which caters to residents of BARMM and Region 12. (Ferdinanh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments