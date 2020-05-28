COVID-19 isolation facility in Tagum admits first batch of “provisional residents”

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 May) – The Infectious Disease Isolation Facility in Tagum City admitted on Tuesday its first batch of 17 “provisional residents”.

The city government said the individuals included overseas Filipino workers, seafarers and stranded students from University of the Philippines – Los Baños who have availed of the national government’s Balik Probinsya Program.

The individuals, 11 males and 6 females, underwent a health screening process upon arrival at the facility located in Barangay Canocotan.

The city government said they are expected to “isolate themselves at the facility for 14 days at the least, and 21 days at the most.”

The City Health Office of Tagum added they are expecting three more individuals to be brought to the facility for isolation. But the date of their arrival was not disclosed.

Tagum City Mayor Allan Rellon said the local government prepared the isolation facility in case the Davao Regional Medical Center was overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients.

The P16.3-million facility was originally intended as a regional evacuation center by the Department of Public Works and Highways. (Warren Elijah E. Valdez/MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments