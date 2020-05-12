Dabawenyos urged to report missing COVID-19 patient

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 May) – Local police authorities urged Dabawenyos to report the missing female coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient who escaped from a government quarantine facility last Saturday.

Around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Davao City Police Office released the computer-generated cartographic sketch of the COVID-19 patient, identified as Arani Hajiba, between 20 and 24 years old, of Purok 4, Isla Verde, Barangay 23-C here, and has a lump on the left side on her neck.

Police authorities warned the public to approach the patient, who tested positive but has shown “mild” symptoms of the COVID-19 infection, with “extreme precaution.”

In a live interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) 87.5 on Tuesday, Mayor Sara Duterte said authorities have been tracking down Hajiba who has not returned to Queensland Hotel, designated as one of the COVID-19 centers of the local government, after escaping last Saturday.

The mayor earlier said that “some do not want to be admitted. They want to go home, but that patient who is missing after she escaped was not in her residence.”

Duterte said Davao City reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Of the total, 81 patients have recovered and 23 have died. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

