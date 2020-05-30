Davao and Zambo cities still under GCQ until June 15; the rest of Mindanao under modified GCQ

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 May) – Of Mindanao’s 27 provinces and 33 cities, only the cities of Davao and Zamboanga – which have the highest COVID-19 cases in Mindanao – 435 out of 569 — will remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) until June 15.The rest will be under Modified GCQ.

The classification is contained in Resolution No. 40 of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases issued on May 27.

Davao City, which recorded 283 cases and Zamboanga City, which recorded 152 as of May 29, are classified as “moderate-risk” and under GCQ until June 15, “without prejudice to the declaration of localized ECQ in critical areas.”

The two cities account for 435 COVID-19 positives out of the Mindanao total of 569 or 76.4%.

According to the reports of the Department of Health’s regional offices in Mindanao and the Ministry of Health of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Musilm Mindanao (BARMM0, out of 569 cases i as of May 29, 329 are in the Davao region (57.8%), 158 in Zamboanga Peninsula (27.8), 29 in Northern Mindanao (5.1%), 24 in Soccsksargen (4.2%), 24 in the BARMM (4.2%) and five in Caraga (0.87%).

Nationwide, the total number of COVID-19 cases was 16,634 as of 8 p.m on May 29 with Mindanao accounting for 3.4% of the national total.

In the number of deaths as of May 29, Mindanao recorded 45, 28 from the Davao region, eight from Northern MIndanao, four from Zamboanga Peninsula, four from BARMM and one from Soccksargen.

The IATF defines GCQ as “the implementation of temporary measures limiting movement and transportation, regulation of operating industries, and presence of uniformed personnel to enforce community quarantine protocols” and MGCQ as “the transition between GCQ and New Normal, when these temporary measures are relaxed.”

There are fewer restrictions under MGCQ, foremost of which is “all persons shall now be allowed outside their residence.” Among others, individual and group outdoor exercises including non-contact sports such as golf, tennis, table tennis, swimming, etc. are now allowed and public gatherings such as but not limited to, movie screenings, concerts, sporting events and other entertainment activities, community assemblies, religious gatherings, and non-essential work gatherings shall be allowed provided that participants shall be limited to 50% of the venue or seating capacity. (READ: What can Mindanawons under MGCQ enjoy that residents of Davao and Zamboanga cities can’t?)



“Low risk”

In Mindanao, the low-risk provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent composite cities, are under modified GCQ (MGCQ) until June 15 “without prejudice to the declaration of localized ECQ in critical areas.”

Classified “low-risk” and under MGCQ are the Region 9 provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay and their component cities Dapitan, Dipolog, Pagadian, and Isabela City in Basilan; Region 10 provinces of Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, their component cities Malaybalay and Valencia, Oroquieta, Ozamiz and Tangub, El Salvador and Gingoog; and the highly urbanized cities of Cagayan de Oro and Iligan.

Also under Modified GCQ are Region 11 provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental and the cities of Panabo, Samal and Tagum, Digos and Mati; Region 12 provinces of North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat and their component cities Kidapawan, General Santos and Koronadal, Tacurong; and the highly urbanized General Santos City.

Also under Modified GCQ are Caraga region provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and their component cities of Cabadbaran, Bayugan, Surigao City, Bislig and Tandag, and the highly urbanized city of Butuan; and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) Basilan,Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-tawi and the independent component city of Cotabato.

The IATF lists Cotabato City under BARMM as the city voted for inclusion in the BARMM in the plebiscite on the Organic Law for the BARMM in January last year. The Department of Health in Region 12, however, includes Cotabato City in its reports (out of 24 cases in Region 12, Cotabato City tops with 10 cases). The BARMM includes Cotabato City on its COVID-19 map but without the numbers. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments